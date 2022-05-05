Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $2.94. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.62.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

