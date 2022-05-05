Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGRY. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.