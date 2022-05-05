Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $991.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Ventas reported sales of $910.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 412.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

