Brokerages Anticipate vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. vTv Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover vTv Therapeutics.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.43. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $177,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.