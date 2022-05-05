Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,674 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.