Brokerages Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will report $178.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.70 million to $181.07 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $158.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $705.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $709.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $770.87 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $782.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

