Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

BAC stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $311.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $106,003,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

