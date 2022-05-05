Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to announce $515.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.84 million and the highest is $545.45 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $501.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,929. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4,215.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 179.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10,036.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

