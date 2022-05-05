Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.05 Million

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) to report $410.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after acquiring an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $185.79 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 129.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.19.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

