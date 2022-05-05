Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) to report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,789,000 after buying an additional 93,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $133.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $207.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

