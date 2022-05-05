Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 363,530 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KNSA opened at $9.89 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $683.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.03.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
