Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 363,530 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA opened at $9.89 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $683.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.