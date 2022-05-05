Brokerages Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.31). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

KIDS stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.48 million, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.