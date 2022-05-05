Brokerages Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post $3.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.62 and the highest is $3.75. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $13.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

