Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $7.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.99 and the highest is $8.44. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $9.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $34.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.14 to $38.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $46.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.00 to $58.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.53.

Shares of SIVB opened at $537.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.55. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $479.10 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 129,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

