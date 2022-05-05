Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCON shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 86,922 shares of company stock worth $199,718. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

