Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.43.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $273.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

