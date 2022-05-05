Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT at $16.59

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.59.

Several analysts have commented on LIFE shares. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $14,210,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,157,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 527,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.54. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.