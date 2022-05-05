Brokerages Set Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) PT at $41.00

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $9,326,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

