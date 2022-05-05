Brokerages Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target at $23.93

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Klépierre from €18.00 ($18.95) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Klépierre from €31.00 ($32.63) to €32.00 ($33.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.79) to €18.00 ($18.95) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.