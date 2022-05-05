Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Target Price at C$73.26

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.26.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of QSR opened at C$69.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$66.87 and a 12-month high of C$86.09.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

