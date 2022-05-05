Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price at $29.75

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $35.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $36.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

