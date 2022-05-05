Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price at $29.75

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday.
Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
