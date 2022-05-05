Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

MARA stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

