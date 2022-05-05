Brokers Issue Forecasts for UGE International Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UGE International in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

CVE UGE opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.52. UGE International has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

UGE International ( CVE:UGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.48 million during the quarter.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

