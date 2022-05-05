Brokers Offer Predictions for Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

TRI opened at $97.57 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

