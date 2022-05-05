Brokers Set Expectations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

NYSE BJ opened at $67.25 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $74.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. City State Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

