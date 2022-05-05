Brokers Set Expectations for Quebecor’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.
