Brokers Set Expectations for Quebecor’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.