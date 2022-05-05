Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAM opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

