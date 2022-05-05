Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Buys 1,670 Shares of Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRO stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

