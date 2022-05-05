BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.53.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BRP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after acquiring an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $33,489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BRP by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

