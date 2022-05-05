Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $83.04 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,660,000 after buying an additional 78,613 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,072.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

