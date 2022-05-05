BSQUARE (BSQR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 188.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 179,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

