BSQUARE (BSQR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.52. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $8.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 188.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BSQUARE in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.