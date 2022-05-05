BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$5.80 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.80 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERE.UN. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.40 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.64.

ERE.UN stock opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$443.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$5.06.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

