BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.40 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

ERE.UN stock opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

