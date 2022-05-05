Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMBL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 150.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

