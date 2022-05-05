Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. Sells 44,666 Shares of Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BG opened at $118.68 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

