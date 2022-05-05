BurgerFi International (BFI) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BurgerFi International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BurgerFi International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.50 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million -65.37

BurgerFi International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80% BurgerFi International Competitors 2.85% -52.88% 2.67%

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s rivals have a beta of -7.10, indicating that their average share price is 810% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BurgerFi International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BurgerFi International Competitors 875 4647 5416 214 2.45

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.41%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 36.60%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BurgerFi International rivals beat BurgerFi International on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

