Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $221.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have slid and underperformed the industry in past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. In addition, incremental freight expenses and supply-chain challenges are concerning. These factors hurt the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both its top and the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, both sales and earnings improved year over year, buoyed by the solid execution of its 2.0 initiative, which is focused on marketing, merchandising and store prototype. However, margins were soft in the reported quarter. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, comps are likely to decrease in mid-teens with an operating margin deleverage of 750 bps from the level reported in the fiscal first quarter. It assumes a comp decline in mid-single digits for fiscal 2021.”

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.30.

Shares of BURL opened at $214.32 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.39.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.