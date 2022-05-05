Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $918.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

