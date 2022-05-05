Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHY opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.09.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
