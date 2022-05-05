Calfrac Well Services’ (CFW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$4.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.45.
In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
