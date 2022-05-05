Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given a C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CFW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday.

CFW stock opened at C$4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.97. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

