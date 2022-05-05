Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75.
Calibre Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
