Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALA. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

CALA stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

