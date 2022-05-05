Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

CALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

CALA stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.