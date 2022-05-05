Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Kevin A. Denuccio Sells 12,477 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CALX opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

