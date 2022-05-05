Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

4/26/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/3/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CLMT opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.