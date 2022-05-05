Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of CWH opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Camping World has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after buying an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camping World by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Camping World by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

