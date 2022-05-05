Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. Camtek has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,601,000. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172,745 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

