Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.86.
About Can-Fite BioPharma (Get Rating)
